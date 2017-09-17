The September sadness - why today could be the most miserable day of the year

Forget the January Blues, today could well be the most miserable day of the year, according to a new study.

Researchers took an in depth look at the mood of the nation - and discovered that today is the day we hit our post summer low, with 61% admitting they feel like “that’s it” for another year.

And according to the study – reasons for our malaise include the thought of having to put the heating back on and dreading the stress of getting ready for Christmas.

Two in ten resent the traffic getting worse post the school holiday lull - while a further 19% 'hate' packing away their summer clothes for another year.

Other annoyances included: