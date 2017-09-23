Two five-month-old babies die after 'tragic accident'

Two five-month-old babies have died in what police believe was a "tragic accident".

The children, who were two of three triplets, were found not breathing at a home in the Wildmill area of Bridgend, south Wales, on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 10am, but the babies were both pronounced dead after arriving at hospital.

South Wales Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

It is believed one line of inquiry is whether sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death, was involved.