Two in court charged over death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother

A man and woman have appeared in court charged in connection with the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother.

Credit: Chris Boardman

Carol Boardman was on her pedal bike when she was involved in a collision with a pick-up vehicle in Connah's Quay, on July 16 last year.

Liam Rosney, 32, appeared at Mold Magistrates Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He and Victoria Rosney, 31, were both charged with perverting the course of justice.

Liam and Victoria Rosney at Mold Crown Court. Credit: Andrew Price/View Finder Pictures

Magistrates sent the case to Mold Crown Court, where the defendants, both of Welland Drive in Connah's Quay, will appear on October 27.

Mrs Boardman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash but died in the early hours of the next day.

Chris Boardman, 47, who won individual pursuit gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games, posted a tribute to his mother on social media on behalf of the family.

Our mum was the most positive outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

Many of our childhood memories involve my mother and the outdoors, walking out over Hoylake sandbank, swimming in the deep gullies or hunting for fossils on Llandegla Moor in North Wales.

Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her 70s, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into North Wales.

– Chris Boardman, Olympic Cyclist