Two in court charged over death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother

A man and woman have appeared in court charged in connection with the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother.

Carol Boardman was on her pedal bike when she was involved in a collision with a pick-up vehicle in Connah's Quay, on July 16 last year.

Liam Rosney, 32, appeared at Mold Magistrates Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He and Victoria Rosney, 31, were both charged with perverting the course of justice.