- ITV Report
-
New bill to tackle availability of cheap alcohol in Wales
New plans for minimum alcohol pricing have been unveiled by the Welsh Government.
It hopes the Public Health (Minimum Price for Alcohol) (Wales) Bill will tackle the effects of excess alcohol consumption.
It is estimated there are 50,000 alcohol-related hospital admissions a year, costing the Welsh NHS £120m annually.
The Welsh Government wants to tackle the availability and affordability of cheap, strong alcohol.
The bill proposes a minimum price for alcohol supplied in Wales, and makes it an offence for alcohol to be supplied below that price.
- In 2014, research on the impacts of introducing a 50p minimum unit price (MUP) estimated the following:
- A 50p MUP would result in 53 fewer deaths and 1,400 fewer hospital admissions in Wales per year
- A 50p MUP would save the Welsh NHS more than £130m over 20 years
- It would reduce workplace absence, which is estimated would fall by up to 10,000 days per year.
The new plans for minimum alcohol pricing in Wales have been welcomed by Alcohol Concern.
The charity says it 'will save lives'.
It says alcohol can currently be purchased in Wales for as little as 18p per unit.