Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam: From road closures, to train disruption and details of the big fight itself

Cardiff is gearing up to host one of the biggest boxing matches when world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua steps into the ring to defend his title against Carlos Takam on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff Council has warned the city centre will see a "full closure" for the bout which is expected to attract a huge global audience. Authorities are advising ticket holders to plan ahead for the event, their travel in advance and arrive in Wales and Cardiff in ample time. In addition to the fight, Cardiff City are also taking on Millwall at home and all football traffic will be advised to use J33 off the M4 to Leckwith.

WHEN ARE THE ROADS CLOSING?

From 4pm on Saturday, there will be a "full city centre road closure" until 1am. The council said it will attempt to re-open the roads "as quickly as possible after the boxing has finished.

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road toits junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted.)

Saunders Road from its junction with St MaryStreet.

Customhouse Street throughout its length (access to private car parks will be permitted.

Penarth Road from its junction with Saunders Road to the entrance leading to the rear of the Central Train Station.

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place,Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access allowed only for event parking,limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include: King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road. The Council is advising anyone arriving into Cardiff via car to use the Park & Ride system. For the details in full, visit the Cardiff Council website.

WHAT ABOUT THE TRAINS?

There is a planned railway upgrade work between London and Cardiff. Network Rail confirmed there will be fewer trains travelling to Cardiff on Saturday, October 28, and there will be no trains back to London or Bristol after the fight is scheduled to finish. OnSunday, October 29, services will resume, with rail replacement buses running between Cardiff Central and Newport.

THE BIG FIGHT

Under the roof at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, in front of an expected crowd of 70,000 - a world record for a fight at an indoor arena - Joshua fights for the first time since establishing himself as the world's leading heavyweight. As well as securing his financial future, April's win against Wladimir Klitschko made him one of Britain's most popular figures, but far from revelling in that glory, the Olympic gold medallist is determined to move on. He says he intends to put that "to the side" on Saturday.

Carlos is a completely different animal to Klitschko. In terms of style, technique and preparation, everything's completely different. My mindset's completely different, and it's going to be a completely different fight. It's not like this brings an ego. I keep my feet on the ground. I'm still grinding, I'm still hungry. – Anthony Joshua

Saturday's fight, which comes 24 years after Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno fought for the WBC heavyweight title at Cardiff's National Stadium, takes place with Joshua and Takam having had less than a fortnight to prepare for each other following the withdrawal of Kubrat Pulev to injury. Cameroon-born Takam said he is up for the challenge saying "I'm here and I'm ready."

This will change my life. I'm going to beat him, of course. It's true I met Anthony (before) and said 'We're going to have a fight'. I didn't know at that time it would be now, but I'm here, and I'm ready." – Carlos Takam

The main event is due to get underway at 10pm.

During Friday's weigh-in, Joshua tipped the scales at a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs at Friday's weigh-in, while Takam came in at 16st 11lbs.

PA Sport examines how the two fighters compare.

Joshua v Takam

28 Age 36

19 Fights 39

19 Wins 35

19 KOs 27

0 Draws 1

0 Losses 3

55 Rounds boxed 184

6ft 6ins Height 6ft 1.5ins

Orthodox Stance Orthodox

82ins/208cm Reach 80.5ins/204cm

18st 2lbs Weight 16st 11lbs

WHO ELSE IS FIGHTING?

Cardiff boxer Joe Cordina also has a big night ahead of him as he is on the undercard of Joshua's fight on Saturday evening. Super-featherweight Cordina is a former Olympic team-mate of Joshua's and although he is yet to finalise his opponent for the fight, he told ITV News he is prepared for anything.

I've boxed 180-odd amateur fights. Five different styles in ten days. So for me, some of them I haven't video footage of and you could fight depending on who wins in the next fight, you could fight one of four people so for me, it's no different to what I've been doing for the whole of my amateur career. – Joe Cordina

31-year-old Katie Taylor, from Ireland, is also preparing for a huge fight as she takes on WBA lightweight champion Anahi Sanchez.

During an exceptional amateur career Taylor won five world titles, six European titles and an Olympic gold medal at London 2012, yet it is the opportunity presented on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight with Carlos Takam that could yet define her.

Despite the significantly increased interest in women's boxing since the 2012 Olympics, Britain and Ireland are yet to produce a world champion, and Taylor said: "This is the biggest night of my career. I'm so excited about it."

These are the sort of fights that are going to elevate women's boxing. It's definitely a big step up. I've had a great 10, 11 week training camp in America. These are the sort of challenges I relish and I can't wait for it. – Katie Taylor

On the same undercard, Britain's WBA super-flyweight champion Kal Yafai makes the second defence of his title against Japan's Sho Ishida.

