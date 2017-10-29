Teenager dies of drug overdose at Halloween rave

This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

It is believed at this time that he may have taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped with the Rolls Royce RR symbol on one side and 200mg on the other.

Police are urging anyone who took these tablets at the festival last night and is showing any ill effects to attend hospital as a matter of urgency. They are also warning that anyone in possession of them not to take them.