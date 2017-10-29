Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Teenager dies of drug overdose at Halloween rave

Police are warning people not to take the ecstacy-type tablets Credit: North Wales Police

A 16-year-old boy has died of a suspected drugs overdose at Halloween rave in Abergele.

Police and the local health board, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are urging young people not to take ecstacy-type tablets, which are described as pink, with a Rolls Royce 'RR' symbol on one side.

This is a truly tragic incident in which a young boy has lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

It is believed at this time that he may have taken ecstasy type tablets described as pink, square shaped with the Rolls Royce RR symbol on one side and 200mg on the other.

Police are urging anyone who took these tablets at the festival last night and is showing any ill effects to attend hospital as a matter of urgency. They are also warning that anyone in possession of them not to take them.

– Supt Gareth Evans, North Wales Police

The boy was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in the early hours of Sunday morning, where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number V164084.

The coroner has been informed.