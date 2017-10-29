- ITV Report
Teenager dies of drug overdose at Halloween rave
A 16-year-old boy has died of a suspected drugs overdose at Halloween rave in Abergele.
Police and the local health board, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are urging young people not to take ecstacy-type tablets, which are described as pink, with a Rolls Royce 'RR' symbol on one side.
The boy was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in the early hours of Sunday morning, where he died.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number V164084.
The coroner has been informed.