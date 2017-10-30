- ITV Report
-
Deaths confirmed and others unaccounted for in house fire
Three children are being treated in hospital after escaping a house fire in Powys.
A number of people are unaccounted and police have confirmed some people have died.
The children, aged 13 12 and 10, were able to escape the fire at Llangammarch Wells. They do not have life threatening injuries.
Dyfed Powys Police and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called just after midnight this morning.
The cause of the fire is 'unexplained'.
Community councillor Tim Van-Rees, said: