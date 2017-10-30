Advertisement

Deaths confirmed and others unaccounted for in house fire

Three children are being treated in hospital after escaping a house fire in Powys.

A number of people are unaccounted and police have confirmed some people have died.

The children, aged 13 12 and 10, were able to escape the fire at Llangammarch Wells. They do not have life threatening injuries.

Dyfed Powys Police and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called just after midnight this morning.

Due to the severity of damage at the scene we are unable at this stage to identify any of the deceased or confirm numbers. Specialist scientists and fire investigators are still assessing the scene prior to further investigation.

– Dyfed-Powys Police statementr

The cause of the fire is 'unexplained'.

Community councillor Tim Van-Rees, said:

Our hearts go out to the members of the family who must be feeling in the depths of despair. It is truly an appalling tragedy.

I have spoken to the owner of the property - he was alerted by one of the children who came to his house in the early hours of the morning.

He called the fire service who went to the house straight away but unfortunately not everybody could be saved.

The family have lived in the village for some time. We are planning to call an emergency meeting of the council to see what can be done for the family.

– Community councillor Tim Van-Rees

This is devastating news in such a close-knit community. I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to those affected and thank the emergency services for their assistance.

– Kirsty Williams AM, Brecon and Radnorshire