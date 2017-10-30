Deaths confirmed and others unaccounted for in house fire

Our hearts go out to the members of the family who must be feeling in the depths of despair. It is truly an appalling tragedy.

I have spoken to the owner of the property - he was alerted by one of the children who came to his house in the early hours of the morning.

He called the fire service who went to the house straight away but unfortunately not everybody could be saved.

The family have lived in the village for some time. We are planning to call an emergency meeting of the council to see what can be done for the family.