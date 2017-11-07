Father jailed for minimum of 18 years for murdering adopted daughter

A father of an adopted 18-month-old girl has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for her murder.

Yesterday, a jury unanimously found 31-year-old Matthew Scully-Hicks guilty of murdering 18-month old Elsie after four days of deliberation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he struggled to cope with being the primary carer for Elsie while his husband worked full time.

He described Elsie as ''a psycho'', ''the exorcist'' and ''satan dressed up in a baby grow''. She died four days after being violently shaken and sustaining a fractured skull.