Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Former Assembly minister Carl Sargeant found dead

Former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant, who was sacked last week after allegations about his personal conduct, has died, a family spokesman said.

North Wales Police have confirmed that they were called to an address in Connah's Quay on Deeside this morning.

Mr Sargeant was sacked from the Welsh Government on Friday and suspended from the Labour party after three women had made allegations to the First Minister about his personal conduct.

He was 49-years-old and had been the AM for Alyn & Deeside since 2003 and served in the Welsh Government for 10 years, first as Chief Whip and then as a cabinet minister. He was married and had a son and a daughter.

In a statement, Carwyn Jones described Carl Sargeant as a friend and that his death is "great loss" to the Senedd and Labour party.

Carl was a friend as well as a colleague and I am shocked and deeply saddened by his death. He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a Minister and as a local Assembly Member.

He will be a great loss both to our party and to the Senedd. My heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

– Carwyn Jones AM, First Minister

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the death of Mr Sargeant was "terrible and deeply shocking news".

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he was "shocked and saddened by the tragic news."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales, Elin Jones AM said he served the people of "Alyn and Deeside with pride and determination."

I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Carl Sargeant AM.

He served the people of Alyn and Deeside with pride and determination and he made an enormous contribution to the development of this democratic institution.

We will all want to gather our thoughts before paying proper tribute to him over the coming days. On behalf of all the Members and those who work at the National Assembly for Wales, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his family and colleagues.

– Elin Jones AM, Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales

All business in the Welsh Assembly has been suspended for the day.

Plaid Cymru Leader Leanne Wood said Mr Sargeant made a "significant contribution to Welsh politics."

Carl Sargeant made a significant contribution to Welsh politics, both as an Assembly Member and a government minister.

On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

– Leanne Wood AM, Plaid Cymru Leader

UKIP leader Neil Hamilton said Mr Sargeant was a "gentle giant who will be missed across the party divide."

I am shocked and horrified by this terrible news. I send Carl's family my most sincere condolences in this dreadful tragedy.

– Neil Hamilton AM, UKIP Wales Leader

In a statement, North Wales Police confirmed officers were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah’s Quay.

The force confirmed the man was formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant and that his next of kin has been informed with police supporting his family.

They are not treating his death as suspicious.

  1. Read more
  2. 1 update
Former Assembly minister Carl Sargeant found dead after suspension over personal conduct