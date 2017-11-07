Former Assembly minister Carl Sargeant found dead

I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Carl Sargeant AM.

He served the people of Alyn and Deeside with pride and determination and he made an enormous contribution to the development of this democratic institution.

We will all want to gather our thoughts before paying proper tribute to him over the coming days. On behalf of all the Members and those who work at the National Assembly for Wales, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his family and colleagues.