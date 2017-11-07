- ITV Report
-
Former Assembly minister Carl Sargeant found dead
Former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant, who was sacked last week after allegations about his personal conduct, has died, a family spokesman said.
North Wales Police have confirmed that they were called to an address in Connah's Quay on Deeside this morning.
Mr Sargeant was sacked from the Welsh Government on Friday and suspended from the Labour party after three women had made allegations to the First Minister about his personal conduct.
He was 49-years-old and had been the AM for Alyn & Deeside since 2003 and served in the Welsh Government for 10 years, first as Chief Whip and then as a cabinet minister. He was married and had a son and a daughter.
In a statement, Carwyn Jones described Carl Sargeant as a friend and that his death is "great loss" to the Senedd and Labour party.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the death of Mr Sargeant was "terrible and deeply shocking news".
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he was "shocked and saddened by the tragic news."
Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales, Elin Jones AM said he served the people of "Alyn and Deeside with pride and determination."
All business in the Welsh Assembly has been suspended for the day.
Plaid Cymru Leader Leanne Wood said Mr Sargeant made a "significant contribution to Welsh politics."
UKIP leader Neil Hamilton said Mr Sargeant was a "gentle giant who will be missed across the party divide."
In a statement, North Wales Police confirmed officers were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah’s Quay.
The force confirmed the man was formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant and that his next of kin has been informed with police supporting his family.
They are not treating his death as suspicious.