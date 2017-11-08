Catering syndicate down spoons after £25m jackpot win

A group of Welsh hospital catering staff have handed in their notices after winning a £25,476,778.30 EuroMillions jackpot.

'The Catering Girls' have been playing as a work syndicate for the last six years.

Five of the group celebrated their win by handing in their notice - with the exception of one member who'd retired the year before.

But it was Louise Ward, who only joined in 2016, who chose the winning numbers.