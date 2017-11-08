Sargeant death: First Minister tells ITV News he is 'saddened' by events

He said that it is important that we 'remember the family today' and 'show that respect'.

Appearing on camera for the first time since the death of Carl Sargeant, who was sacked last week after allegations about his personal conduct, First Minister Carwyn Jones told ITV News he is ''saddened'' by events.

That's all I can say.

It's important that we reflect on it and that we remember the family today.

Police confirmed yesterday that they'd found the body of the former Communities Secretary at his home in Connah's Quay.

His death came less than a week after he was sacked from Carwyn Jones' cabinet and it was revealed that complaints about his personal conduct would be investigated by Welsh Labour.

Tributes were paid by politicians from all parties in Cardiff Bay and in Westminster while yesterday's plenary session was cancelled.

There'll be no Assembly business again today and committees have also been cancelled for the rest of the week.

Concerns are being raised about the way the allegations against Carl Sargeant have been investigated and the handling of the situation by Welsh Labour and the First Minister.