Grief and anger as First Minister faces AMs

There's a strange and deceptive sense of calm in the Assembly today. Outside, the flags are still flying at half mast while inside the book of condolences for Carl Sargeant is filling up with thoughts and memories of the late Communities Secretary.

It's been the strangest and most unreal time in politics that I've ever experienced. As the news sank in on Tuesday I saw politicians and staff from different parties hugging each other and in tears. I saw people breaking down without any thought of who might see them or where they were. On every face there was shock and disbelief.

Since then things have moved incredibly fast and grief has become mixed with anger about the handling of the allegations against Carl Sargeant, anger that in some instances has been turned with ferocity against the First Minister and Welsh Labour leader, Carwyn Jones.

He's said to be deeply upset by the loss of a friend and colleague. He's called a meeting of Labour AMs today and will make a statement immediately afterwards. Last night I understood that he wasn't intending to resign although that's exactly what some from inside the party are calling for, including the Labour deputy leader of Flintshire council, Bernie Attridge who was a close friend of Carl Sargeant's.

Other Labour figures I've spoken to have also talked about a sense of anger amid the shock. I'm told that Labour AMs aren't necessarily going into today's meeting with the First Minister demanding his resignation. Depending on what Carwyn Jones tells them the situation could seem very different by the end of the day.