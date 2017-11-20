- ITV Report
Britain's oldest supermarket worker Reg Buttress dies at the age of 95
Britain's oldest supermarket worker Reg Buttress has passed away at the age of 95 - a few months after he retired.
He was believed to be Britain's oldest shop worker greeting customers arriving at his Sainsbury's store after working since the age of 13.
Reg was a popular figure at the Sainsbury's store in Cwmbran, where customers often stop to have a chat with him if they spot him in the aisles.
Many of them have known him since they were children since coming into the store with their parents.