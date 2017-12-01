Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Carl Sargeant remembered for the 'kindness and justice that he showed'

Hundreds of mourners have gathered today for the funeral of former Minister Carl Sargeant.

Mr Sargeant, 49, was found hanged at his home on November 7, four days after being removed from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children while facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

His funeral is being held at St Mark's Church in his hometown of Connah's Quay.

Mourners gather in Connah's Quay.

Mr Sargeant's son Jack has previously said the service will be a celebration of his father's life.

A large number of politicians, including the Labour party's UK Leader Jeremy Corbyn, are among mourners in Connah's Quay.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arriving at Mr Sargeant's funeral.

A close friend of Mr Sargeant, Daran Hill, has read a eulogy at the funeral.

He never ever laughed at those hurt and troubled. He helped them. The hand of friendship. The hand of trust. The big hand of kindness.

It was what motivated him politically. The kindness and justice that he showed in the campaigns he fought. For women subjected to violence. For children tormented by their starts in life. For veterans who gave so much for the country he loved.

– Daran Hill, friend of Mr Sargeant
Mourners gather for Mr Sargeant's funeral.

Our times together weren’t always deep in thought but they were deep in fun. His sense of fun and joy in life was infectious. It was also often very helpful.

When I suffered troubles and stresses he was always there. It’s what he did. His hand would rest on my shoulder and he would say “Come on soft lad”. And he would remind me there were people who loved me and people who needed me to be strong. I feel his hand on my shoulder today.

I feel his presence daily. Hourly. Constantly. He will always be with me, always with us all.

– Daran Hill, friend of Mr Sargeant