Carl Sargeant remembered for the 'kindness and justice that he showed'
Hundreds of mourners have gathered today for the funeral of former Minister Carl Sargeant.
Mr Sargeant, 49, was found hanged at his home on November 7, four days after being removed from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children while facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
His funeral is being held at St Mark's Church in his hometown of Connah's Quay.
Mr Sargeant's son Jack has previously said the service will be a celebration of his father's life.
A large number of politicians, including the Labour party's UK Leader Jeremy Corbyn, are among mourners in Connah's Quay.
A close friend of Mr Sargeant, Daran Hill, has read a eulogy at the funeral.