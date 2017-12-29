'I only popped out to buy a pint of milk!' - Man, 81, wins £1m on EuroMillions

An 81-year-old man from Bridgend county who bought lottery tickets on a whim is celebrating after scooping £1 million win on the lottery.

Arthur Griffiths, from North Cornelly, had only popped to his local shop for some milk when he decided to buy two tickets for the Euromillions draw.

The next morning, to his shock, he realised that he was a winner.

“I just kept checking it and checking it," he said of the moment that he looked at his ticket.

“I went down to the shop where I bought it from - which is just down the road - and I came out of there a millionaire.

“The night before, I went down for a pint of milk – that’s all!"