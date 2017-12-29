- ITV Report
'I only popped out to buy a pint of milk!' - Man, 81, wins £1m on EuroMillions
An 81-year-old man from Bridgend county who bought lottery tickets on a whim is celebrating after scooping £1 million win on the lottery.
Arthur Griffiths, from North Cornelly, had only popped to his local shop for some milk when he decided to buy two tickets for the Euromillions draw.
The next morning, to his shock, he realised that he was a winner.
“I just kept checking it and checking it," he said of the moment that he looked at his ticket.
“I went down to the shop where I bought it from - which is just down the road - and I came out of there a millionaire.
“The night before, I went down for a pint of milk – that’s all!"
- Video report by ITV Cymru Wales Correspondent Richard Morgan
His wife Lorraine said it took a while for the news to sink in.
Male voice choir member Mr Griffiths say the couple will stay in their house and are not planning any major life changes.
But they will treat themselves to some new furniture, a cruise trip, and two debenture seats at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.