Woman leaves McDonald's drive-thru with driving ban after row over parking spot

A woman has been banned from driving after speeding off from a McDonald's with another driver on her bonnet clinging onto her windscreen wipers.

Swansea Crown Court heard Deborah Ellson, 42, got into a row with BMW driver Jonathan Morgan in a parking bust-up at the burger chain.

She drove into Mr Morgan, 33, before speeding off with him still clinging for onto her wipers.

A court heard Ellson drove around two roundabouts - and Mr Morgan only let go when he feared she was about to drive on to a dual carriageway.

Mr Morgan suffered cuts and bruises after having to throw himself onto a roundabout.

Mr Morgan said: "There was traffic coming in the opposite direction and I was afraid of being run over.

"But in the end I had no choice but to let go and slide off."