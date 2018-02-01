New law bans intimate piercings for under 18s in Wales

Wales has become the first country in the UK to introduce a nationwide ban on intimate piercings for under 18s.

Under the new law it is now an offence to pierce the genitals, nipples or tongue of a child or a young person.

As young people continue to grow, a body piercing, including tongue piercings, can lead to complications. A study in England found a third of young people with body piercings had problems.

Under 18s are also less likely to know how to keep a new piercing clean leading to an increased risk of infection.