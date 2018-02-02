- ITV Report
-
Driver who passed test in November caught driving car 'without tyres'
Police have published shocking photographs showing the condition of a car which was being driven without tyres.
The driver, who only passed their test in November, was reported for driving the vehicle in a "dangerous condition".
When police inspected the Peugeot car, it was found to have no insurance and an M.O.T certificate which expired in July 2016.
The photographs were shared on Twitter which showed that the entire front bumper was also missing from the vehicle.