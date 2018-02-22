- ITV Report
Life for mother who suffocated eight-week-old son to death
A mother from Flintshire has been jailed for life after admitting the murder of her eight-week-old son.
Hannah Turtle, 22, changed her plea during the trial and admitted six charges which included murder, three charges of cruelty likely to cause unnecessary suffering and two charges of administering him a poison.
She suffocated him three times in a ten day period and gave him her own anti-depressant medication twice, the court heard.
Mr Justice Clive Lewis, sitting at Mold Crown Court, ordered that she should serve a minimum of 14 years and nine months years before she could apply for parole.
The judge said that she suffered from a personality disorder which "reduced her culpability."
He added he was not sure she intended to kill him but to cause him "serious bodily harm." He said she had "breached her position of trust as a mother."
Blood samples taken from James showed that Turtle had given him her prescribed anti-depressant drug, fluoxetine, on two separate occasions.
Turtle admitted she had given him the drug to try and get him to sleep.
James’ grandmother Kathleen Hughes said in a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecuting barrister David Elias QC that Turtle was "pure evil."
She was living with her partner Ian Hughes at his mother Kathleen's house at the time of James' death.
Turtle had denied murder, three charges of ill-treatment and two charges of administering James with her own anti-depression medication in his milk.
But on Tuesday, on day seven of her trial, she admitted all offences and told how she heard voices in her head telling her that she was a bad mother and did not deserve the baby.
Turtle received six months for cruelty and 12 months for administering a noxious substance, to be served concurrently.
The court heard that James was resuscitated twice after Ms Turtle restricted his breathing on two occasions on 31 May and 3 June 2016.
Then on 6 June, the prosecution say she murdered him.
Mr Elias said that she put her hand over nose and mouth and stopped him breathing despite the fact that he was struggling against her.
James died after he suffered brain damage from a lack of oxygen and blood, on June 13 at 58 days old.
Flintshire County Council said it referred James' death to the North Wales Safeguarding Children's Board and a review is underway.