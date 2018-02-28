Men condemned for climbing Severn Bridge

A group of men have been condemned by police for climbing to the top of the first Severn Bridge.

Southampton Youtuber Ally Law uploaded a video of himself climbing the M48 Severn Bridge to his channel on Sunday.

The 21-year-old can be seen walking up the suspension cable to the top of one of its 136 metre towers alongside a group of friends.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers attended the scene and gave the trespassers “words of advice” - but no arrests were made.

Ally Law is the Youtube personality behind a recent break-in at the Big Brother House studio during a live eviction.

He is also well-known for taking part in daring climbs around the world, and posting pictures and videos of the stunts to followers on Instagram and Facebook .