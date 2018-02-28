Advertisement

Welsh pub delivering free hot meals to the elderly and disabled as temperatures drop

A Welsh pub is delivering free hot meals to the elderly and disabled as forecasters warn of snow and freezing temperatures this week.

The Bridge, in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, has been inundated with responses since offering to help the vulnerable on Twitter.

Owners, Katie and Jonathan Norbury, have vowed to help those who can't help themselves.

They have received such a big response on social media that they already anticipate delivering plenty of hot meals:

People have inboxed us on social media and we’ve had phone calls. We didn’t think it would be this noticed. I think we’ll be doing six or eight or even 10 today so there’s obviously a need there.

Especially with this weather, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any warmer and it looks like there’s snow on the way, so there will definitely be more than two today. We’re not going to change the world, but it is nice to help the elderly.

– Jonathan Norbury

The post has already received more than 100 retweets and over 200 likes as many people have praised the business for the lovely gesture and others nominating those in need for a warm homemade dinner.

