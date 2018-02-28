- ITV Report
Welsh pub delivering free hot meals to the elderly and disabled as temperatures drop
A Welsh pub is delivering free hot meals to the elderly and disabled as forecasters warn of snow and freezing temperatures this week.
The Bridge, in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, has been inundated with responses since offering to help the vulnerable on Twitter.
Owners, Katie and Jonathan Norbury, have vowed to help those who can't help themselves.
They have received such a big response on social media that they already anticipate delivering plenty of hot meals:
The post has already received more than 100 retweets and over 200 likes as many people have praised the business for the lovely gesture and others nominating those in need for a warm homemade dinner.