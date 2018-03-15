Cancer nurses arranged wedding in 48 hours for woman told she had just days to live

After Kim Sainsbury was told she had just days to live, cancer nurses organised a wedding for her in 48 hours.

Kim, 58, had already had cervical cancer when she was 51. She had radiotherapy and chemotherapy and her womb removed.

But in 2016, she was told her cervical cancer had spread to her lungs.

At one point, doctors feared the cancer had spread to her brain and said they didn’t think Kim would live for much longer.

Velindre nurse Michele Pengelly asked if there was anything she could do to help.

Kim's partner of 10 years Roseann told Michele said she had proposed to Kim “so many times” but they were still unmarried.