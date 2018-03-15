England boss Eddie Jones 'very sorry' after slurs at Wales and Ireland

England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised after footage emerged of him referring to Wales and Ireland using derogatory language.

The video shows Jones giving a talk on leadership for Fuso, the Japanese parent company of England sponsors Mitsubishi.

It was uploaded by Fuso to YouTube in July last year but has only come to light before Saturday's final round of the 2018 NatWest 6 Nations when England will face Ireland at Twickenham.

Jones apologised for his comments on Wednesday evening and admitted his choice of words was inexcusable.