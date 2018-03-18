- ITV Report
Skier Menna Fitzpatrick wins record-breaking gold medal
Menna Fitzpatrick has become one of Britain's most decorated Paralympic athletes alongside her guide Jennifer Kehoe after they won gold in the Paralympic slalom.
The pair's medal - on top of two silver medals - means Team GB have seven accolades from the Games in Pyeongchang.
Fitzpatrick, whose day did not start as she may have hoped when a ski boot fell on her head, told Paralympics GB's official website: "This morning, I didn't have the greatest start, you wouldn't have thought it was our day.
Farkasova led by 0.66 seconds after the first run, but Fitzpatrick's second attempt saw her eclipse the leader by 1.32 seconds for a total time of one minute 51.80 seconds.
Kehoe said: "Words don't even cover what we're feeling right now, it hasn't properly sunk in. We left everything out there on that hill, we fought right to the very end."
Menna finished her games in style after being selected as GB's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the games.