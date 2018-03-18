Skier Menna Fitzpatrick wins record-breaking gold medal

Menna Fitzpatrick has become one of Britain's most decorated Paralympic athletes alongside her guide Jennifer Kehoe after they won gold in the Paralympic slalom.

The pair's medal - on top of two silver medals - means Team GB have seven accolades from the Games in Pyeongchang.

Fitzpatrick, whose day did not start as she may have hoped when a ski boot fell on her head, told Paralympics GB's official website: "This morning, I didn't have the greatest start, you wouldn't have thought it was our day.