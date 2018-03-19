'I go from one day of hell to another': Ambulance crew member tells ITV News about daily shift pressures

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

An ambulance worker has told ITV News his job has become 'completely soul-destroying' after claims he and his colleagues regularly wait for hours to offload patients outside hospitals.

ITV News has been told there were 4,600 hours lost from ambulances waiting outside hospitals since just the beginning of March.

The Ambulance Service recently revealed it was working at 'extreme pressure' - the extent of which some staff say they have never experienced before.

