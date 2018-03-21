- ITV Report
-
Police reviewing 'malicious comments' on social media following death of two-year-old Kiara Moore in Cardigan
Police say they are reviewing 'potentially malicious comments' on social media following the news of the death of two-year-old Kiara Moore.
Dyfed Powys Police says the comments are being reviewed and that action may be taken where appropriate.
Kiara Moore died after being pulled from a car that plunged into the River Teifi in Cardigan yesterday.
Officers say that enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing and that a full examination of the vehicle will also take place.
Dyfed Powys Police also confirmed that the vehicle had not been stolen.