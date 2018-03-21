Advertisement

Police reviewing 'malicious comments' on social media following death of two-year-old Kiara Moore in Cardigan

Credit: Nicola Rowlands

Police say they are reviewing 'potentially malicious comments' on social media following the news of the death of two-year-old Kiara Moore.

Dyfed Powys Police says the comments are being reviewed and that action may be taken where appropriate.

Kiara Moore died after being pulled from a car that plunged into the River Teifi in Cardigan yesterday.

Credit: ITV Wales

Officers say that enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing and that a full examination of the vehicle will also take place.

Dyfed Powys Police also confirmed that the vehicle had not been stolen.