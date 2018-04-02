- ITV Report
Investigation after 22-year-old inmate dies in Wrexham prison
Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate at a prison in Wrexham.
Luke Jones died in custody at HMP Berwyn on Saturday 31 March 2018.
North Wales Police confirmed they are investigating the death and are working closely with the prison to establish the circumstances. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
HMP Berwyn opened in February 2017 and is the biggest prison in England and Wales.