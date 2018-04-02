Advertisement

Investigation after 22-year-old inmate dies in Wrexham prison

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate at a prison in Wrexham.

Luke Jones died in custody at HMP Berwyn on Saturday 31 March 2018.

As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

The police are investigating this matter, so it would be inappropriate to comment further.

– Ministry of Justice spokesperson

North Wales Police confirmed they are investigating the death and are working closely with the prison to establish the circumstances. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

HMP Berwyn opened in February 2017 and is the biggest prison in England and Wales.