- ITV Report
-
Team Wales scoops a gold, silver and bronze at the Commonwealth Games
Elinor Barker won track cycling gold in the women's 25km at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Scotland's Katie Archibald took the silver.
Barker, an Olympic team pursuit champion, had chosen not to take part in the pursuit races and her fresher legs showed as she took a lap on the field midway through the race.
Para-cyclist James Ball also took his second silver of the games.
Ball and pilot Peter Mitchell lost to Scotland's Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint.
It's been a good day all round for Team Wales. Swimming Chloe Tutton won bronze in the women's 200 m breaststroke final.
Elsewhere Team Wales women's hockey are still in the hunt for medals despite losing heavily to England in their second pool match at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Our Correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch caught up with them.