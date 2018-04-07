Team Wales scoops a gold, silver and bronze at the Commonwealth Games

Elinor Barker won track cycling gold in the women's 25km at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Scotland's Katie Archibald took the silver.

Barker, an Olympic team pursuit champion, had chosen not to take part in the pursuit races and her fresher legs showed as she took a lap on the field midway through the race.

Para-cyclist James Ball also took his second silver of the games. Ball and pilot Peter Mitchell lost to Scotland's Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham in the men's blind and visually impaired sprint.

