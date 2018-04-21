Carwyn Jones to stand down as First Minister in the autumn

Whilst we have spent many years on opposite sides of the political divide, you have to recognise Carwyn's significant contribution to public life in Wales, and the huge achievement of serving his country at the highest level for so long.

Clearly taking on such responsibility has a big impact on family life and simple things like being able to spend time with your children as they're growing up, and I fully understand his reasons.

Recent events have cast a shadow over Welsh politics and the tragedy of losing a colleague and friend would undoubtedly have had a big impact on the First Minister - as it has everyone.

Over the years we've exchanged many metaphorical blows, and there will be plenty of time to debate and reflect on Carwyn's legacy as First Minister. But for now, I simply wish him and his family all the best for what lies ahead.