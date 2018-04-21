Advertisement

Carwyn Jones to stand down as First Minister in the autumn

First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced that he will step down in the autumn.

He told delegates at Welsh Labour's conference in Llandudno that his successor would be in place by December.

ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters says the news comes as a shock to many attendees, including Labour Assembly Members.

Carwyn Jones says he intends to stay on as a backbench AM and won’t force a by-election.

Party leaders have given their support following the shock announcement:

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT said despite being on 'opposites sides' of politics, he wished Carwyn Jones well:

Whilst we have spent many years on opposite sides of the political divide, you have to recognise Carwyn's significant contribution to public life in Wales, and the huge achievement of serving his country at the highest level for so long.

Clearly taking on such responsibility has a big impact on family life and simple things like being able to spend time with your children as they're growing up, and I fully understand his reasons.

Recent events have cast a shadow over Welsh politics and the tragedy of losing a colleague and friend would undoubtedly have had a big impact on the First Minister - as it has everyone.

Over the years we've exchanged many metaphorical blows, and there will be plenty of time to debate and reflect on Carwyn's legacy as First Minister. But for now, I simply wish him and his family all the best for what lies ahead.

– Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservatives leader

Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood AM congratulated him on his tenure but said ''rearranging the deckchairs will not deliver change':

I congratulate Carwyn Jones on his nine years as First Minister of Wales and wish him and his family the best for the future.

Wales's government has been led by the Labour Party for nineteen years. Over that time our economy, our NHS, our schools and our local services have been allowed to weaken and diminish. People and our community infrastructure have fallen further and further behind. Wales needs more than a change of leader. We need a new government with the ideas, the values and the drive to build our nation into the successful country we know it could be. Wales can and must be better than this - rearranging the deckchairs will not deliver the change we need.

– Leanne Wood AM, Plaid Cymru leader

Carwyn Jones has been First Minister and Welsh Labour leader since 2009.
