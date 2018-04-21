- ITV Report
Carwyn Jones to stand down as First Minister in the autumn
First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced that he will step down in the autumn.
He told delegates at Welsh Labour's conference in Llandudno that his successor would be in place by December.
ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters says the news comes as a shock to many attendees, including Labour Assembly Members.
Carwyn Jones says he intends to stay on as a backbench AM and won’t force a by-election.
Party leaders have given their support following the shock announcement:
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT said despite being on 'opposites sides' of politics, he wished Carwyn Jones well:
Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood AM congratulated him on his tenure but said ''rearranging the deckchairs will not deliver change':
Carwyn Jones has been First Minister and Welsh Labour leader since 2009.