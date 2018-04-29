- ITV Report
Carwyn Jones has 'nothing to hide' from Sargeant inquiry
After he shocked the Welsh Labour conference by announcing his plans to stand down, First Minister Carwyn Jones refused to do any interviews in Llandudno. But nearly a week later, he strolled out of Welsh Government headquarters in Cardiff and sat down with our Political Editor, Adrian Masters, in Cathays Park.
In an interview to be shown in full on Sharp End tomorrow night, Carwyn Jones said he felt re-energised by his decision to leave office by the end of the year. Questioned about the apparent suicide of Carl Sargeant after his sacking last November, the First Minister seemed confident that he would be vindicated by the inquiry into the events surrounding the former minister's death.
Mr Jones was insistent that his decision to stand down was not a consequence of Carl Sargeant's death and that he'd been planning his timetable for leaving office since September last year. In his conference speech he'd talked about how tough his being First Minister could be for his family, who'd helped him through what he called "the darkest times". So Adrian Masters asked him just how difficult the last few months had been for them.
- You can see Adrian Masters' interview with Carwyn Jones in full on Sharp End at 10:45pm on Monday night.