TV presenter tackles runaway racehorse at Chepstow

It wasn't a typical day at the office for 'At The Races' presenter Hayley Moore in Chepstow yesterday.

After others dived out of the way of a loose racehorse, the presenter instead tried to catch the runaway racehorse by standing in its path.

The move saw the former amateur jockey, Hayley, being knocked over by the horse, but she managed to hold onto the reins and was not injured.

Hayley was back on her feet seconds later and continued her presenting duties.