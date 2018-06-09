Woman arrested following child's death in Trealaw

South Wales Police has arrested a woman following the death of a child in the Rhondda.

Emergency services were called to an incident at an address in Trealaw around 10:20pm last night - where a young child was declared dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating but say at this time the death is unexplained.

A 37-year-old woman arrested in connection to the incident is currently being questioned at Merthyr Tydfil police station.

As a result of the ongoing investigation the main route through Trealaw – the B4278, Brithweunydd Road - will be closed until further notice and motorists have been advised to take alternative routes.

South Wales Police is also asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers, 0800 555111, quoting reference 1800207700.