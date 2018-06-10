Advertisement

Police given more time to quiz woman over child's death in Trealaw

Members of the community said they were shocked by the news. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Police in the Rhondda have been given more time to quiz a woman over the death of a young child.

The 37-year-old was arrested yesterday after the child - who has been named locally as Amelia Harris - was discovered dead at a property on Friday night.

A court granted investigators a further 36 hours to detain the woman this morning.

Brithweunydd Road reopened at 8:30pm last night. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

South Wales Police has yet to release any further information about the child and says they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem which is being carried out to determine the child's death.

Brithweunydd Road was closed all day yesterday while investigations continued on the street.

Officers from the force also issued a warning to people speculating about the incident on social media and to think about the consequences of posting messages online.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends in what is a traumatic incident. I would like to thank them for speaking with us and assisting our investigation, at what is clearly a very difficult time for them. I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, given the significant police activity in the area over the past 36 hours.

In addition, I want to remind members of the public to demonstrate responsibility when using social media. Some information has been both upsetting for family members and could compromise the investigation – and future court proceedings.

– Detective Superintendent Richard Jones from the Major Crime Investigation Team
Tributes have been laid outside the house where the child is believed to be found. Credit: Wales News Service

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, a resident in the area described the incident as a shock.

Meanwhile, a number of tributes including flowers and teddy bears have been left on the street.