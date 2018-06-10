- ITV Report
Police given more time to quiz woman over child's death in Trealaw
Police in the Rhondda have been given more time to quiz a woman over the death of a young child.
The 37-year-old was arrested yesterday after the child - who has been named locally as Amelia Harris - was discovered dead at a property on Friday night.
A court granted investigators a further 36 hours to detain the woman this morning.
South Wales Police has yet to release any further information about the child and says they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem which is being carried out to determine the child's death.
Brithweunydd Road was closed all day yesterday while investigations continued on the street.
Officers from the force also issued a warning to people speculating about the incident on social media and to think about the consequences of posting messages online.
Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, a resident in the area described the incident as a shock.
Meanwhile, a number of tributes including flowers and teddy bears have been left on the street.