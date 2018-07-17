Soldiers died after 'design flaw went undetected' at Castlemartin

Two soldiers were killed after a tank explosion died after "a design flaw went undetected" on the vehicle's gun barrel, according to a senior coroner speaking at their inquest in Solihull.

Corporals Matthew Hatfield and Darren Neilson, of the Royal Tank Regiment, were fatally injured while on a training exercise at the Castlemartin ranges in Pembrokeshire on 14 June, 2017.

The coroner, Louise Hunt, said the "main cause" was that the gun could be fired when a key component - the bolt vent axial (BVA) - which forms an air-tight seal blocking hot gases escaping into the crew turret, was missing.

Cpl Hatfield's fiancé said the family will be "forever proud" of him.