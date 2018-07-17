- ITV Report
-
Soldiers died after 'design flaw went undetected' at Castlemartin
Two soldiers were killed after a tank explosion died after "a design flaw went undetected" on the vehicle's gun barrel, according to a senior coroner speaking at their inquest in Solihull.
Corporals Matthew Hatfield and Darren Neilson, of the Royal Tank Regiment, were fatally injured while on a training exercise at the Castlemartin ranges in Pembrokeshire on 14 June, 2017.
The coroner, Louise Hunt, said the "main cause" was that the gun could be fired when a key component - the bolt vent axial (BVA) - which forms an air-tight seal blocking hot gases escaping into the crew turret, was missing.
Cpl Hatfield's fiancé said the family will be "forever proud" of him.
Cpl Darren Neilson's wife Jemma said, "the legacy Darren leaves behind is that of a hero."
The coroner said there were other issues which contributed to the explosion.
Cpl Neilson, 31, a father-of-one from Preston, Lancashire, was the tank commander and was thrown from the turret during the blast, while Cpl Hatfield, 27, and also a father, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was loading ammunition.
Both men were evacuated from the scene but later died of their injuries.
The Army told the coroner it has tightened training and drills since the tank explosion.
A report to prevent future deaths has been sent to the Ministry of Defence and BAE Systems, which designed and manufactured the Army’s main battle tank.
Col Jim Taylor said the Army will do "everything they can" to ensure this never happens again.