Sir Tom Jones pulls out of another concert due to illness

Sir Tom Jones has cancelled a performance in Finland on Wednesday evening due to ill health, after cancelling four others last week.

The 78-year-old music star announced on July 19th that he was in hospital with a bacterial infection.

In a new statement shared on his official Twitter page, Sir Tom was said to be "recovering well", but "will not be fit enough to perform on Wednesday".

The statement added: "He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event".

Last week, performances at Stansted Park in Chichester, Chester Racecourse in Chester, EmslandArena in Germany and Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire were also cancelled.