Simon Thomas quits as Plaid Cymru assembly member amid police investigation

Simon Thomas has resigned as an AM. Credit: ITV Wales

Plaid Cymru assembly member Simon Thomas has resigned with immediate effect amid a police investigation.

In a statement issued by Plaid Cymru, the party said there is an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of a "serious offence". On Wednesday morning, the Mid and West Wales AM's Twitter account had been removed.

ITV News has spoken to Dyfed Powys Police regarding Simon Thomas and they released the following statement:

An individual from Aberystwyth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images. The individual has been released on police bail for 28 days. – Dyfed Powys Police

We are aware of a police investigation into allegations of a serious offence. Due to that ongoing investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time. – Alun Ffred Jones, Plaid Cymru Chair

The former MP was elected to the National Assembly in 2011 and again in 2016. It is understood he has resigned as a member of Plaid Cymru as well as from the National Assembly.

Political editor Adrian Masters said there is a "sense of shock and surprise" among assembly members.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Assembly rules mean that Plaid Cymru's second on the Mid and West Wales list, Helen Mary Jones, should take over as the assembly member. She said she was in a "state of shock" and has some "big decisions" to make in the next few days.