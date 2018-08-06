Police officer and government lawyer jailed for child abuse

Police officer Dean Roberts (left) and government lawyer John Ryan-Guess (right) were both jailed on Monday Credit: South Wales Police

A Welsh Government lawyer and a police officer have been jailed for carrying out sex attacks on young children. The court heard lawyer John Ryan-Guess, 43, “preyed on” young girls then shared pictures and videos of his abuse on the internet with other paedophiles. PC Dean Roberts, 48, filmed himself abusing a "helpless" infant and sent the footage to other paedophiles on a messaging app. He was caught after John Guess, was arrested and detectives traced child abuse footage back to Roberts.

Roberts, an officer with South Wales Police, admitted rape, sexual assault of a child, possessing and distributing indecent images of children Credit: South Wales Police

Cardiff Crown Court heard the pair planned to jointly abuse children and would share footage of their crimes.

Roberts, an officer with South Wales Police, admitted rape, sexual assault of a child, possessing and distributing indecent images of children. Roberts was formally dismissed from South Wales Police following a Special Case Hearing in June. Judge Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees QC, handed Roberts a 16-year extended sentence and told him he must serve at least 12 years behind bars. The mother of Roberts' victim told the court: "I can never forget the knock on my door and my whole world just falling apart. "It was just like being hit by a bus. We will always have to live with the consequences."

John Ryan-Guess admitted 36 charges including sexual assault of a child Credit: South Wales Police

Guess admitted 36 charges including sexual assault of a child, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, inciting a child into sexual activity, aiding and abetting a child into sexual exploitation and possessing extreme porn. Guess, of Cardiff, was sentence to 26 years and told he must serve at least 20 of them behind bars. The investigation has led to further arrests across England as well as overseas. Detective Superintendent Wendy Gunney said the investigation uncovered "extremely disturbing child abuse evidence."

Today’s sentences reflect the gravity of the crimes that have been committed. The two people responsible for the appalling abuse of a number of very young children have now been brought to justice. The investigation uncovered extremely disturbing child abuse evidence and the guilty pleas have ensured that the jury were spared from viewing evidence that would have been extremely traumatic. Today’s sentence does not mark the end of our investigations and we will work tirelessly to identify any other victims or witnesses and seek the justice they deserve. There are also investigations being conducted by other police forces in the UK and around the world. Above all this investigation has been focused on the protection of children and my thoughts today remain with those victims. – Detective Superintendent Wendy Gunney

Charity NSPCC said the case demonstrates a need for "tough measures" to compel social media companies to do more to protect children.