Racist who set fire to buildings sentenced to six years in jail

The offences committed by Ross in Newport in May of this year were very serious, and understandably resulted in concern and distress throughout our community.

There is no place for hate crime in Gwent, and we will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to this type of offending.

We are committed to ensuring our neighbourhoods are welcoming and safe places for everyone, and any crime motivated by racial, sexual, or any other prejudice, will be investigated thoroughly and any offender dealt with robustly.

We would encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed an incident or crime that they perceive to be motivated by hostility or prejudice, to report to us directly on 101.