- ITV Report
-
Racist who set fire to buildings sentenced to six years in jail
A man who set fire to two buildings and caused damage to several others in Newport with racist graffiti has been sentenced to six years in jail at Newport Crown Court.
Austin Ross, 23, attended places such as The Riverfront Theatre and Newport Leisure Centre, sticking posters with racist propaganda to the buildings and spray painting swastikas.
Ross also damaged schools and a church, as well as other buildings and landmarks, using racist posters and slogans.
The Masonic Lodge and Bassaleg Secondary School were not only damaged with graffiti but also set alight by Ross, causing tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.