- ITV Report
-
'Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life' - The heartwarming note left to ambulance staff
A man has been praised for leaving a heartwarming note on the screen of an ambulance after it blocked his driveway.
The handwritten note was left with £5 and is thought to have been left on the emergency vehicle in Flintshire. It reads: "Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life. Refreshments are on me."
Dewi Lloyd, from the Welsh Ambulance Service tweeted a picture of the note and it has since had more than 1,000 likes. Many tweeted positive comments in response to the stranger's actions.
Earlier this week, ambulance staff in Leicester discovered a note on one of their vehicles from a disgruntled member of the public who complained about his drive being blocked as they were responding to a call.
Lee Brentnall, Paramedic and Ambulance Operations Manager for Leicestershire said: “It is so disappointing to see that a rude note has yet again been left on one of our ambulances.
“This upsets our dedicated ambulance crews when they are trying to help our patients and do their job."