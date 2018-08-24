'Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life' - The heartwarming note left to ambulance staff

A man has been praised for leaving a heartwarming note on the screen of an ambulance after it blocked his driveway.

The handwritten note was left with £5 and is thought to have been left on the emergency vehicle in Flintshire. It reads: "Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life. Refreshments are on me." Dewi Lloyd, from the Welsh Ambulance Service tweeted a picture of the note and it has since had more than 1,000 likes. Many tweeted positive comments in response to the stranger's actions.

That’s more like it - well done owner of said driveway! – @CaptJackB

At last! Someone with some sense and decency! Whoever you are, good one mate! – @GlenysTaylour

Top person! The world needs more people like this! – @sarahlj2

