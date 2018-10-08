Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'A terrible tragedy for the families': Tributes for runners who died in Cardiff Half Marathon

25-year-old Ben McDonald was from the Vale of Glamorgan and 32-year-old Dean Fletcher was from Exeter. Credit: Family photos

Tributes have been paid the two men who died after taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon.

25-year-old Ben McDonald was from the Vale of Glamorgan.

32-year-old Dean Fletcher was from Exeter.

Both men suffered cardiac arrests at the finish line after completing the race on Sunday.

Ben (third from left), with friend Tom, girlfriend Amy, sister-in-laws Kate and Alix, brothers Steve and Andrew. Credit: Family photo

It was the first time that Ben had run the Cardiff Half Marathon, while Dean chose to run the Cardiff Half Marathon for the second time, in the city where he met his wife Katie.

Dean Fletcher with wife Katie and daughter Evie. Credit: Family photo

Ben ran the race alongside his girlfriend Amy, brothers Steve and Andrew, brother in-law Paddy and sisters-in-law Kate and Alix.

He was supported by his mother Ruth, father Paul and sister Vicki, who gave their course-side encouragement.

Ben's girlfriend Amy Stanton-Foo, 22, said 'words can’t describe the heartbreak and devastation' felt by his loved ones.

I want him to be remembered for the happy, smiley, adventurous, loving person that he was- it’s what he would’ve wanted.

Words can’t describe the heartbreak and devastation myself and his family are going through.

It’s been an absolute honour to call you my boyfriend Benny, and I really can’t imagine my life without you. I love you, sleep tight.

– Amy Stanton-Foo, Ben's girlfriend

Ben worked at the Cardiff White Water Centre since the age of 16, qualified as a teacher and was a keen bodyboarder, snowboarder and kayaker.

Dean has been described as an ‘amazing husband and father’. Credit: Family photo

Dean left Cardiff University with a 1st Class Honours Degree in Accounting & Finance.

He returned to Cardiff as part of the 350 strong Team Cardiff group to raise funds for neuroscience and mental health, and cancer research at Cardiff University.

Dean moved to Exeter after graduating where he enjoyed a successful accountancy career.

Dean has been described as an ‘amazing husband and father’.

He leaves behind wife Katie and young daughter Evie.

This is a terrible tragedy for the families.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of both Ben and Dean.

The medical team and emergency services reacted to this terrible situation with great speed and professionalism. Everyone connected with the race is devastated.

We are in close contact with the families and will continue to support them in every way we can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

– Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman

This news will come as a shock to everybody involved with Team Cardiff and indeed the whole Cardiff University community.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends involved.

– Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Karen Holford
Ben McDonald's family are raising money in his memory. Credit: Family photo

Ben's family are now raising money for the charity of the midwife who delivered Ben as a baby.

Money is being donated to "Maternity Africa" - a charity in North Tanzania promoting safe childbirth. It is run by Jude Holden who delivered Ben as a baby 25 years ago.

The deaths were the first fatalities in the race's 15 year history.

Race organisers Run 4 Wales say they will carry out a full review but are '100% satisfied' in their medical plan.

