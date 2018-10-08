- ITV Report
'A terrible tragedy for the families': Tributes for runners who died in Cardiff Half Marathon
Tributes have been paid the two men who died after taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon.
25-year-old Ben McDonald was from the Vale of Glamorgan.
32-year-old Dean Fletcher was from Exeter.
Both men suffered cardiac arrests at the finish line after completing the race on Sunday.
It was the first time that Ben had run the Cardiff Half Marathon, while Dean chose to run the Cardiff Half Marathon for the second time, in the city where he met his wife Katie.
Ben ran the race alongside his girlfriend Amy, brothers Steve and Andrew, brother in-law Paddy and sisters-in-law Kate and Alix.
He was supported by his mother Ruth, father Paul and sister Vicki, who gave their course-side encouragement.
Ben's girlfriend Amy Stanton-Foo, 22, said 'words can’t describe the heartbreak and devastation' felt by his loved ones.
Ben worked at the Cardiff White Water Centre since the age of 16, qualified as a teacher and was a keen bodyboarder, snowboarder and kayaker.
Dean left Cardiff University with a 1st Class Honours Degree in Accounting & Finance.
He returned to Cardiff as part of the 350 strong Team Cardiff group to raise funds for neuroscience and mental health, and cancer research at Cardiff University.
Dean moved to Exeter after graduating where he enjoyed a successful accountancy career.
Dean has been described as an ‘amazing husband and father’.
He leaves behind wife Katie and young daughter Evie.
Ben's family are now raising money for the charity of the midwife who delivered Ben as a baby.
Money is being donated to "Maternity Africa" - a charity in North Tanzania promoting safe childbirth. It is run by Jude Holden who delivered Ben as a baby 25 years ago.
The deaths were the first fatalities in the race's 15 year history.
Race organisers Run 4 Wales say they will carry out a full review but are '100% satisfied' in their medical plan.