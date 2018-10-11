Community knits 24,000 poppies for poignant WW1 display

Volunteers have created a display of more than 24,000 knitted and crocheted poppies on a church in Amlwch on Anglesey.

Worshippers at St Eleth Church made the installation to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of the First World War.

The design is similar to the 'Weeping Window' ceramic poppy display that toured the UK, including at Caernarfon Castle.

Next month will mark one hundred years since the end of World War One.

According to the organisers, Anglesey 'ran out of red wool' during the project.