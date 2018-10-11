Advertisement

Community knits 24,000 poppies for poignant WW1 display

Volunteers have created a display of more than 24,000 knitted and crocheted poppies on a church in Amlwch on Anglesey.

Worshippers at St Eleth Church made the installation to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of the First World War.

The design is similar to the 'Weeping Window' ceramic poppy display that toured the UK, including at Caernarfon Castle.

Next month will mark one hundred years since the end of World War One.

According to the organisers, Anglesey 'ran out of red wool' during the project.

After Miriam Sanders came up with the idea with her husband, they appealed on social media for knitters or crocheters to help them make the display.

We started last November. Somebody suggested the dream my husband and I had in 2014 to just decorate the pillars inside and it just escalated.

The original plan was to go all the way up the tower. We were about 40,000 poppies short for that.

In the end it was 24,500 poppies - I'm so proud.

The amount of attention for the British Legion because of this is outstanding. We've had visitors from Liverpool - they've popped down just to see it and then travelled back again - truly amazing.

– Miriam Sanders, Amlwch Poppy Appeal Organiser

