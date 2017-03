A house in Carmarthenshire searched by detectives after the Westminster terror attack is understood to belong to the attacker's mother.

The rural property near the village of Trelech was searched yesterday.

One police van remains guard outside along with up to three officers.

Police visited the address, where Khalid Masood's mother lives, along with properties in Birmingham and London.

Dfyed-Powys Police said the occupants are not suspects and have not been arrested. They added that the search has now concluded and there is no threat to the area.