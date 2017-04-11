Man guilty of causing death of five-year-old boy in crash

A stepfather has been found guilty of killing a little boy in a car crash in Cardiff - because he wasn't sat in a booster seat.

Dean Collins, 23, was driving five-year-old Joseph Smith to football practice when he ploughed into oncoming traffic.

But Joseph was six inches too short to have been travelling without a child's booster seat and his neck was broken in the crash.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he might have survived the crash on Western Avenue, Llandaff, if Collins had ensured he was buckled in properly.

Collins, of St Mellons, Cardiff, said he had no memory of the crash, but admitted taking cocaine beforehand.

He denied causing death by dangerous driving but was found guilty after a six day trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving against two passengers in his own and two passengers in another car.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced tomorrow.