Parents desperate for answers to daughter's sudden death

The parents of a 14 year old girl from Wiltshire who died suddenly and mysteriously say they are desperate to find out what killed her. Hannah Cubin collapsed and stopped breathing at a sleepover at a friend's house near Malmesbury in early December.

Hannah Cubin's parents tried to save her. Credit: Family Photo

Hannah's Mum Dawn was called to the house at around 11pm, when she arrived the friend's mother was administering CPR. Dawn took over until Hannah's Dad Andy arrived. They desperately tried to save their daughter but she was unresponsive.

Four weeks on, her parents still don't know why she died and are waiting on test results from the coroner. They say they've already been through the worst experience possible, whatever it is the coroner has to say won't be as bad as the night Hannah died and they just want to know what happened. Friends and family made a memory tree at an event last weekend. Her life and death touched many people in the community she grew up in.

Friends and family made this memory tree. Credit: ITV West Country

A fund set up in Hannah's honourhas raised more than £50,000 for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance. Hannah's mum Dawn says she's surprised the Air Ambulance has to rely on donations.

It's an essential service in a rural community, in Wiltshire it can cover the whole county in eleven minutes. So to think it's funded entirely by donations is ridiculous. – Dawn Cubin