- ITV Report
Bible saved WW1 soldier by 'stopping bullet'
A First World War soldier was saved when the Bible he was carrying stopped a bullet, it has emerged.
Leonard Knight, 17, kept the Bible, which was a gift from his aunt, in the breast pocket of his uniform when he was shot.
The round penetrated the hardback front cover but was stopped around 50 pages from the end of the book.
It is not known what happened to the young soldier after the near-miss although he is believed to have survived the war.
The Bible, which still has the bullet embedded in it, has been passed down through five generations of his aunt's family.
Claire, 30, from Bristol, is the great-great granddaughter of Leonard's aunt, and says her "grannie kept it in a special biscuit tin on the top shelf of her wardrobe."
She added: "My grannie had been given it, it was passed to her and now it's been passed on again."
"She used to get it out every now and again when I was little but I didn't quite understand. I just knew that it was really precious. I imagine it would have been covering Leonard's heart."
Claire brought the Bible forward after spotting an online appeal to find Princess Mary gift tin boxes given to soldiers during the First World War.