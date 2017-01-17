Bible saved WW1 soldier by 'stopping bullet'

A First World War soldier was saved when the Bible he was carrying stopped a bullet, it has emerged.

Leonard Knight, 17, kept the Bible, which was a gift from his aunt, in the breast pocket of his uniform when he was shot.

The round penetrated the hardback front cover but was stopped around 50 pages from the end of the book.

It is not known what happened to the young soldier after the near-miss although he is believed to have survived the war.