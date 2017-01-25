Shocking pictures show horrific injuries of 75-year-old woman after daytime robbery

WARNING: This article contains pictures some viewers may find distressing

These shocking pictures show the horrific injuries suffered by a 75-year-old woman after she was attacked in Bristol in broad daylight.

Naomi Roberts was robbed as she walked in Eastville Park in Fishponds, between 11.45am and 12.15pm on January 23.

She was pushed to the ground from behind and had her handbag stolen.

As a result of the attack she sustained a fractured cheek bone and collar bone which required hospital treatment.