- ITV Report
-
Shocking pictures show horrific injuries of 75-year-old woman after daytime robbery
WARNING: This article contains pictures some viewers may find distressing
These shocking pictures show the horrific injuries suffered by a 75-year-old woman after she was attacked in Bristol in broad daylight.
Naomi Roberts was robbed as she walked in Eastville Park in Fishponds, between 11.45am and 12.15pm on January 23.
She was pushed to the ground from behind and had her handbag stolen.
As a result of the attack she sustained a fractured cheek bone and collar bone which required hospital treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses to what they describe as a "horrific crime".
PC Aaron Ashford said: "This is a despicable crime carried out on an elderly woman in a public place.
"I am certain this incident will shock and enrage members of our community.
"We now need your help to trace the offender and bring them to justice.
"Were you in the Eastville Park area of Bristol on Monday lunchtime? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or running or cycling away from the area?
"Information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, might prove crucial to us finding whoever is responsible."
Labour MP for Bristol East, Kerry McCarthy has condemned the attack.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote crime reference number 5217016482.