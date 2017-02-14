- ITV Report
-
Duchess of Cornwall shows off her dance moves
The Duchess of Cornwall has been showing off her dancing shoes in Bristol today.
Camilla attended a tea dance at Bristol Trinity centre where she was swept off her feet by members of the Royal Voluntary Service.
Watch the Duchess enjoying herself on the dance floor here:
The Duchess danced with The Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards, later remarking: "Thanks for the dance Arthur. Don't tell my husband."
She was then served cream tea while talking to volunteers of the project she has been president of since 2012.
Whilst in Bristol, The Duchess of Cornwall will tour the offices of Women's Aid, meeting staff and survivors of domestic abuse.
She will then visit North Street, Southville, meeting shoppers and the owners of a number of award-winning independent stores.