Never too late for love: pensioners finally tie the knot

Now Legally husband and wife, this is a love story 42 years in the making. Ken and Joan first met in 1975. After the war Ken was living on the streets and struggling with mental health problems.

Joan spotted him rummaging through bins and would leave sandwiches for him to find. Eventually they began to speak and Joan helped him put his life back together.

Godsend. Because when I was on the street it was terrible. Cold, rain, now I've got all this. – Ken Selway

It took many years for romance to blossom between the pair and with last year being a leap year, Joan could wait no longer...

And so, 42 years after their remarkable journey began. Ken and Joan are married. Now all that's left is to celebrate at the residential home where the couple live.