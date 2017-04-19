Former Cornish Lib Dem MP asks public whether he should stand for election

Former Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George is asking people in Cornwall to help him make his mind up about whether he should become a candidate for next month's general election.

Mr George was the MP for St Ives for 18 years until he was unseated in the 2015 election by Conservative Derek Thomas. Mr Thomas won by 2,469 votes - a majority of 5.1 per cent.

Andrew George says he's prepared to stand in the election on June 8th, but hasn't finally made up his mind about whether he should be a candidate.

In the coalition government he made his name as the Liberal Democrats' most rebellious MP, voting against rises in tuition fees, and health and welfare reforms.