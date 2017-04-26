- ITV Report
-
Rugby player died after hitting opponent's knee
The death of a young amateur rugby player who collapsed after hitting her head on an opponent's knee was accidental, a coroner has ruled.
Zookeeper Lily Partridge complained of a headache as she came off the pitch after the collision during training in December 2015.
Moments later the 22 year old fell down at the side of the pitch in North Tawton, Devon, and never regained consciousness.
Lily's parents Jeff and Liz said their oldest daughter had never been happier in both her professional and private life when she suffered the injury.
Speaking after the inquest hearing in Exeter, the couple urged players to have brain scans if suffer any head injury during matches.
Lily had suffered a couple of concussions earlier in the year but had seen a GP and took time off from playing.
Her parents also called for compulsory medical tests for players suffering head injuries.
Team captain Katie Lunnon, who also runs Devon Ladies team, described the moment she saw her friend and team-mate collapse.
Lily carried two organ donor cards on her and she has helped save the lives of dozens of strangers with her transplanted organs and tissue.